Head-On Collision Sends 2 To Hospital In Bernardston

Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night, Dec. 12, in Franklin County following a head-on collision. One driver had to be cut from her vehicle before paramedics could get her to a doctor. 

A woman had to be cut from her car and airlifted to a hospital in Springfield following a late-night head-on collision on Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Bernardston. 

 Photo Credit: Bernardston Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Northfield Road in Bernardston near Purple Meadow Road, Berndardston firefighters said. A sedan and a small SUV had slammed into one another head-on, crumbling the front ends of both vehicles. 

The driver of the sedan, a man, was able to get out of his vehicle and was rushed to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The female driver of the SUV had to be cut from her car and was airlifted to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, fire crews said. 

Their names and conditions had not been released by Wednesday afternoon. 

Police closed the road near the crash site until after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene. 

It's unclear if any charges have been filed. Calls to officials were not immediately returned. 

