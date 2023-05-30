Harrison Ford Forced To Make Quick Exit From Amherst Farmers Market

The 80-year-old A-Lister was in town to see his youngest son Liam graduate from Amherst College.

While in Amherst, Ford stopped by the farmers market but didn't get a chance to buy anything because word quickly spread that Indiana Jones was about, said Joyce Douthwright, who runs Cold Spring Soapery with her husband. She snapped a photo of him just before he was mobbed by fans.

"I was hoping he would be able to stop by our booth and maybe even buy some of our products, but it didn't take long for people to realize he was there and start asking for pictures, etc. He spoke to a couple of people, but left very quickly, without purchasing anything. I felt bad that he wasn't even able to enjoy a nice day at the market without getting swarmed with people."

