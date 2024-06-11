Jennifer Jarvis, 45, of Greenfield, was killed when she was struck by the Berkshire & Eastern Railroad freight train around 5 a.m. in Shelburne Falls, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

The crash happened about half a mile from the Bardwell's Ferry bridge in Shelburne Falls when the woman was walking on or near the tracks.

Police are investigating why she was in the area at the time and what led up to the fatal crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.