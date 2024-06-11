Fair 71°

Jennifer Jarvis Was Killed In Shelburne Falls Train Strike

Authorities have identified the woman who was struck by a train in Franklin County early Monday morning, June 10. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Jennifer Jarvis, 45, of Greenfield, was killed when she was struck by the Berkshire & Eastern Railroad freight train around 5 a.m. in Shelburne Falls, the Northwestern District Attorney said. 

The crash happened about half a mile from the Bardwell's Ferry bridge in Shelburne Falls when the woman was walking on or near the tracks. 

Police are investigating why she was in the area at the time and what led up to the fatal crash. 

