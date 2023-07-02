Overcast 74°

Granby Woman, 28, Killed, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash In Western Mass

A 28-year-old Granby woman was killed Saturday morning, July 1, when the SUV she was in lost control, rolled over, and crashed into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
The wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets in Granby. Police have not released the woman's name as they are still notifying her next of kin. 

The woman was a passenger in a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee on Pleasant that crossed the center line, skidded, and rolled over before it crashed into a Lexus SUV headed in the opposite direction, Granby police said. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the Jeep. 

Paramedics rushed the woman to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but doctors could not save her life. 

The 30-year-old Granby driver of the Jeep and the 74-year-old Springfield man behind the wheel of the Lexus were both taken to area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Police shut down the intersection for eight hours Saturday morning to clear the scene of debris from the violent wreck that damaged telephone poles and downed power lines. 

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed as of Sunday afternoon, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

