Nicholas Tillman, 39, of Westfield, pleaded guilty on April 24 to three counts of videotaping intimate parts of a person without consent, three counts of videotaping an unsuspecting nude person, and one count of attempted illegal wiretap, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. He must also register as a sex offender and will serve two years probation after he is released from prison.

Tillman was arrested in July 2022 after a female firefighter found two hidden cameras in different lockers. She notified the police, who found SD cards that contained videos featuring two female firefighters changing and showering at the Easthampton Public Safety Complex at 32 Payson Ave.

Investigators installed a Nest camera in the locker room to film whoever retrieved the spy equipment. That turned out to be Tillman.

“The defendant’s actions were a severe violation of the safety and privacy the two victims deservedly expected in the locker room at their workplace and the trust they had in their fellow first responder,” said Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, who prosecuted the case. “The victims showed incredible strength and fortitude in delivering powerful victim impact statements in court, detailing the significant effect the defendant’s criminal actions have had, and will continue to have, on their lives.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.