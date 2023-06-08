Overcast with Haze 65°

Ex-Belchertown Police Lt. Admits To Secretly Recording Women, Avoids Jailtime

A former Belchertown police lieutenant in Hampshire County admitted to secretly filming women as they got undressed in his home for years, authorities said. 

Michael J. Beaupre, a former Belchertown police lieutenant, pleaded guilty to secretly filming women in his house in the nude without their consent this week. One of the women found a thumb drive with videos of her on it and alerted authorities.
Josh Lanier
Michael Beaupre, 38, an ex-Belchertown officer, was sentenced to two years of probation on Tuesday, June 6, after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced. A judge continued 11 counts of unlawful wiretapping without finding for two years. 

Beaupre was accused of filming women without their consent in his home from January 2017 until January 2022, officials said. That's when a woman he was dating found a thumb drive that had photos and videos of her performing sexual acts without her knowledge, the prosecutor had said. 

Investigators reportedly found hundreds of photos and videos featuring at least seven women taken in his bedroom and living room over the years. None of them knew he was filming or consented to be recorded, the prosecutor said. 

As part of his probation, Beaupre must avoid all contact with any complaining witnesses, have no alcohol use, undergo random screenings, and continue treatment, authorities said. 

Beaupre resigned from the police department in May. He has been on paid leave since he was charged in March 2022. 

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office prosecuted the case to avoid conflicts of interest between the Belchertown police and Hampshire County DA's Office. 

