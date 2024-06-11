Evan Stoos, of Wendell, was hit by an SUV driven by a 21-year-old Athol man just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wendell Depot Road and Farley Road in Wendell, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

Leverett police responded to the crash, and paramedics rushed Stoos to Athol Memorial Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police closed the road for several hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

Dozens of people who knew Stoos posted memorials to him online.

Many noted his love of disc golf and his volunteer work to help build more courses in the area for others to enjoy.

