Winning Megabucks Doubler Ticket Worth More Than $16 Million Sold In Ware

One western Massachusetts resident is the lucky winner of one of the Massachusetts Lottery's biggest jackpots in 13 years, lottery officials said.

The winning Megabucks Doubler ticket from the Sept. 10 drawing was sold at the Cumberland Farms located at 195 West Street in Ware, officials said.

The jackpot was valued at $16.35 million, which is the game's largest since it was launched in April 2009. The cash option for the prize is worth $12 million, officials said.

The last largest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever hit was $13.82 million from the March 10, 2012 drawing. That winning ticket was sold in Wakefield, officials said.

The winning numbers were 3-10-15-17-26-38. Megabucks Doubler winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, officials said.

