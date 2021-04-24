New Multi-Sport Facility, Housing, Restaurant Planned For Site In Western Mass

A large residential building and a 54,000-square-foot multi-sport facility are on the road to reality after being approved by officials in Hampden County.

Chicopee officials announced Wednesday, April 7, that Singing Bridge LLC will develop Lot 1 of the former Baskin parcel to include an approximately 102-unit residential building and a 54,000 square foot multi-sport facility in the first phase of the city's Chicopee Falls Vision Plan.

The project, a brownfields redevelopment endeavor, also calls for the former Baskin warehouse building to be turned into a 10,000 square foot brewery/restaurant and office space.

“This is a significant and exciting milestone for the City of Chicopee," said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. "Generations of Chicopee residents have intimate memories, and connections to the RiverMills sites and we are excited that future generations will again be able to leave their marks on these former industrial properties."

The proposed project is projected to create 52 new jobs at the site and will see an investment within the Chicopee Falls neighborhood of nearly $40 million, city officials said.

Singing Bridge is now working to advance the conceptual plans into final development plans. Once approved they will begin the permitting and building process.

