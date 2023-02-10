Hadley Bed, Bath & Beyond To Close Along With 11 Others Across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond this week raised the number of stores it plans to close across Massachusetts from seven to at least 12.

The retailer said it is struggling with debt obligations and will shutter some of its least profitable stores.

Last month, executives announced it had or planned to close seven locations in the state. On Tuesday, they added five more to that list.

Those include locations in:

Hadley

Dorchester

Seekonk

North Attleborough

Leominster

Milford

Burlington

Raynham

North Dartmouth

Pittsfield

Hudson

Dedham

Eight Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the state will remain open.

The company plans to shutter 150 locations nationwide as executives implement a turnaround plan to get the chain out from under its debt.

Executives expect to keep 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy BABY stores open.

