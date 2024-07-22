Belchertown Man Killed In Crash; Third Fatal Wreck In 3 Days In Hampshire County

The Belchertown man was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed on Sunday, July 21, around 7:45 p.m. on Washington Street in Belchertown, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Police are investigating what led to the wreck. The man's name has not been released as authorities notify his family.

The crash was the third in Hampshire County over 72 hours.

Jose M. Soto, a 62-year-old Springfield man, was killed in a Northampton crash Thursday night, July 18, when he crashed into the back of a car at the intersection of Damon Road and King Street, the Northwestern DA's Office said.

Investigators believe he died after suffering a "medical event."

An hour later, a 17-year-old boy was killed in Westhampton in a single-vehicle crash along Southampton Road. Authorities withheld his name because of his age.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death in those crashes.

