Bear Draws Large Crowd After Climbing Up Tree In Northampton Center: Police

Northampton Police responded to the bear sighting on Gothic Street near Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, the department said on Facebook. The bear, who climbed up a tree, attracted "a lot of attention from people in the area," police added.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to assist and eventually used a tranquilizer dart to get the bear out of the tree. The incident led residents to wonder what brought the bear downtown, with several leaving comments on NPD's post.

"He's probably procuring a good spot to watch the B's game on high def[inition]," one person wrote.

"The bear heard about all of the good restaurants downtown and wanted to try," another said.

The bear was eventually relocated to an undisclosed location, police said.

