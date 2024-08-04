Partly Cloudy 81°

Bagel The Beagle Left Nearly Dead On Belchertown Roadside; Police ID Truck Involved

A beagle nicknamed Bagel was abandoned on a Hampshire County roadside last month, suffering from a battery of severe health problems and covered in feces. Police are now asking for the public's help to find the person who left her there. 

Bagel the beagle was abandoned near a Belchertown Tractor Supply Company on July 2. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes this truck to contact investigators. 

 Photo Credit: Belchertown Police Department
Josh Lanier
Bagel was dropped off near a Tractor Supply Company in Belchertown on July 2. The 2-year-old was covered in excrement, had mange, a double ear inflection, cheery eyes, and infections in her paws. She had also had puppies at some point. Police took Bagel to a vet for treatment. 

Surveillance footage shows a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pick-up truck with a cap on the bed at the scene when Bagel was abandoned. 

Belchertown police are asking for the public's help to find the person behind the wheel of that truck. Anyone with information can reach Officer Welch at dwelch@belchertown.org, or 413-323-6685 ext. 231.

