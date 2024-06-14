Jarvis, 45, of Greenfield, died around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, when she was struck by a train in Shelburne Falls in Franklin County.

Her family released her obituary on Friday, painting a picture of a gifted woman who provided a great deal to her loved ones and community.

Jenny brought a hands-on approach to her many interests and endeavors. She loved gardening, raising ducks and chickens, doing home renovations and for the past several years, providing dedicated care for her Uncle Joe.One of her many talents was taking used trucks and cars, restoring them to working order and to the delighted consternation of her family, usually had two or three vehicle projects going at the same time. She derived much joy from rehabbing those vehicles.

Jarvis attended Greenfield High School before enrolling at Greenfield Community College, the San Francisco Art Institute, before getting her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts.

Many people have posted memorials to Jarvis following news of her passing. Several discussed her love of taking last-minute adventures, or her willingness to help out a friend in need.

Others wrote of the grace she gave to the world.

Jarvis is survived by her mother, brother, and several extended family members, her obituary said.

Her family did not release any information on her funeral.

