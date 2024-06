John Henry Burt, 55, crashed into the woods off Grant Street near North Street in Plainfield around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Firefighters had to cut him from the vehicle. Paramedics rushed him to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

