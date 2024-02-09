$1M Lottery Win: Retired Veteran In Ware Knows How He'll Spend The Money

Lawrence Marino, of Ware, won the windfall playing the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” $10 scratch-off game.

He chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Marino has his eyes set on a new car. He didn't say if he'd picked out his new wheels yet.

Marino bought his ticket at Jane Alden Convenience Store at 48 West St. in Ware. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

There is one $4 million prize left in the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” game and two $1 million tickets that have not been claimed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.