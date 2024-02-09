Fair 28°

$1M Lottery Win: Retired Veteran In Ware Knows How He'll Spend The Money

A Hampshire County retired veteran said he has a plan for his first big purchase after winning $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Lawrence Marino, of Ware, won the windfall playing the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” $10 scratch-off game. 

He chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Marino has his eyes set on a new car. He didn't say if he'd picked out his new wheels yet. 

Marino bought his ticket at Jane Alden Convenience Store at 48 West St. in Ware. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

There is one $4 million prize left in the  “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” game and two $1 million tickets that have not been claimed. 

