Vicki Sumner, of Bernardston, won the seven-figure sum playing the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 scratch-off ticket game.

Sumner chose the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She said she plans to pay off her car loans and "have some fun" with her winnings.

Sumner bought the ticket at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks at 3 Church St. in Greenfield. The organization will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

