Vicki Sumner Of Bernardston Claims $1M Lottery Prize

What's the point of winning the lottery if you can't have some fun with your windfall? That's what one Franklin County woman said she wants to do after claiming her $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Vicki Sumner, of Bernardston, won the seven-figure sum playing the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 scratch-off ticket game. 

Sumner chose the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

She said she plans to pay off her car loans and "have some fun" with her winnings. 

Sumner bought the ticket at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks at 3 Church St. in Greenfield. The organization will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

