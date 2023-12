The ticket — with the winning numbers 1-5-6-13-29 — was bought at 7-Eleven at 97 Union St. in Easthampton.

State lottery rules allow winners a year to claim their prize money before they are forfeit. Any money below $103,000 can be claimed at any lottery claim center in Braintree, Dorchester (Lottery headquarters), Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

