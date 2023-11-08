Mostly Cloudy 41°

Wreck Sends Driver To Hospital, Telephone Poles Crashing Down In Montgomery: Police

A driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a Montgomery crash Tuesday night, Nov. 7. 

 Photo Credit: Russell-Montgomery Police Department
Josh Lanier
The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Main Road in Montgomery near New State Road, Russell-Montgomery police said. 

The downed telephone pole left live power lines across the road and forced firefighters to shut it down until it could be repaired, authorities said. Responders remained on the scene until 4 a.m. when the scene was cleared of debris and dangerous electrical lines. 

The driver is expected to be OK. Police didn't release any information on them. 

It's unclear if any charges were filed. 

