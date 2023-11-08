Wreck Sends Driver To Hospital, Telephone Poles Crashing Down In Montgomery: Police

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Main Road in Montgomery near New State Road, Russell-Montgomery police said.

The downed telephone pole left live power lines across the road and forced firefighters to shut it down until it could be repaired, authorities said. Responders remained on the scene until 4 a.m. when the scene was cleared of debris and dangerous electrical lines.

The driver is expected to be OK. Police didn't release any information on them.

It's unclear if any charges were filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.