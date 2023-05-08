Woman Killed In Longmeadow Wreck Was Thrown From Car, Hit Multiple Times: Police

Massachusetts State Police have not released the name of the woman believed to be in her early 20s who was killed in the early morning crash in Longmeadow.

Investigators said a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit crashed into the back of a 2019 Dodge Ram truck just before 3 a.m., which caused the car to tumble along the northbound lane of the interstate. The female passenger was thrown from the vehicle near mile marker 0.2, where multiple vehicles hit her.

Officials pronounced her dead at the scene, Massachusetts State Troopers said.

The Volkswagen driver — a 29-year-old Springfield man — was seriously wounded in the crash, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. The four people inside the truck were also taken to the hospital for observation, authorities said.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash, which shut down northbound traffic for several hours Sunday morning.

