Where To Stay Cool Today While Heat Index Is Expected To Reach 100 - Hampden County

Ahead of today’s predicted over-100-degree heat and humidity, Springfield is opening “cooling” centers throughout the community.

The cooling centers, which offer a place to enjoy free, cool air conditioning, will be open noon to 6 p.m.

Meteorologists are predicting the heat index value will reach 102, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather service.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of Massachusetts and Connecticut. There is a higher chance for people to develop an illness due to heat today. As a precaution, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors who may need assistance. Do not leave a child or pet inside a motor vehicle under any circumstances, NOAA advised in a statement.

Mason Square Library Community Room, 765 State St.

Kenefick Park Fitness Center, 310 Plainfield St.

Forest Park Conference Room

Indian Orchard Citizens Council, Myrtle Park, 117 Main St.

Clodo Conceptions Community Center “Greenleaf,” 1187 Parker St.

South End Community Center, 99 Marble St.

Do you have a place you like to go to cool down when things get hot? Email it to kpalpini@dailyvoice.com. If it's good, we'll put it on the list!

