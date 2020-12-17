Local Overnight Snowfall Totals, Current Conditions For Thursday, Dec. 17

Overnight the winter storm dropped between 7 and 12 inches of snow on Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

As snow continues to fall, the National Weather Service provided overnight snowfall totals. At 7 a.m. here is how much snow had fallen in your area - Hartford, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties:

Hartford County

Simsbury - 11 inches

Bradley Airport - 10.9 inches

Canton - 10.5 inches

Manchester - 10 inches

Hampden County

Longmeadow - 12 inches

Southwick - 10.3 inches

Westfield - 9.3 inches

East Longmeadow - 8.5 inches

Monson - 8 inches

Chicopee -7.5 inches

Hampshire County

Huntington - 10 inches

Westhampton - 8 inches

Amherst - 8 inches

Hadley - 7 inches

Worcester County

Grafton - 12.8 inches

Westborough - 10.3 inches

Northborough - 10 inches

Winchendon - 9 inches

Blackstone - 8.8 inches

Holden - 7 inches

Boylston - 6.7 inches

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. People can expect to see heavy snow at times and an additional 7-12 inches of accumulated snow. The brunt of the remaining storm will be felt by Northwestern Massachusetts - north of the Turnpike.

Road conditions could be “very difficult to impossible,” the Weather Service said, for the morning commute.

Snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

For more information head over to the National Weather Service and check back in with the Daily Voice for winter storm updates.

