Breaking News: Here's What To Expect After Snowstorm Winds Down
Weather

Local Overnight Snowfall Totals, Current Conditions For Thursday, Dec. 17

Kristin Palpini
Snow
Snow Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Free Photos

Overnight the winter storm dropped between 7 and 12 inches of snow on Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

As snow continues to fall, the National Weather Service provided overnight snowfall totals. At 7 a.m. here is how much snow had fallen in your area - Hartford, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties:

Hartford County

  • Simsbury - 11 inches
  • Bradley Airport - 10.9 inches
  • Canton - 10.5 inches
  • Manchester - 10 inches

Hampden County

  • Longmeadow - 12 inches
  • Southwick - 10.3 inches
  • Westfield - 9.3 inches
  • East Longmeadow - 8.5 inches
  • Monson - 8 inches
  • Chicopee -7.5 inches

Hampshire County

  • Huntington - 10 inches
  • Westhampton - 8 inches
  • Amherst - 8 inches
  • Hadley - 7 inches

Worcester County

  • Grafton - 12.8 inches
  • Westborough - 10.3 inches
  • Northborough - 10 inches
  • Winchendon - 9 inches
  • Blackstone - 8.8 inches
  • Holden - 7 inches
  • Boylston - 6.7 inches

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. People can expect to see heavy snow at times and an additional 7-12 inches of accumulated snow. The brunt of the remaining storm will be felt by Northwestern Massachusetts - north of the Turnpike.

Road conditions could be “very difficult to impossible,” the Weather Service said, for the morning commute.

Snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

For more information head over to the National Weather Service and check back in with the Daily Voice for winter storm updates.

