Goodbye Snow! Cold Snap Should Break Before Weekend

It might be frosty this Election Day, but warmer weather is expected by the weekend, according to Weather.com.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, temperatures are expected to range from a low of 27 degrees (at night) to a high of 43 degrees. It feels a bit chillier, however, due to the 10-20 mph winds whipping around.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65 degrees that will carry over into an overcast weekend.

No rain is predicted for this week and wind speeds are expected to drop down to mild.

The chill we’re all feeling now is on its way out.

