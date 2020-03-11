Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Weather

Goodbye Snow! Cold Snap Should Break Before Weekend

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Weather
Weather Photo Credit: Pixabay

It might be frosty this Election Day, but warmer weather is expected by the weekend, according to Weather.com.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, temperatures are expected to range from a low of 27 degrees (at night) to a high of 43 degrees. It feels a bit chillier, however, due to the 10-20 mph winds whipping around.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65 degrees that will carry over into an overcast weekend.

No rain is predicted for this week and wind speeds are expected to drop down to mild.

The chill we’re all feeling now is on its way out.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.