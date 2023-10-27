(Watch) Stoned Fugitive Crashes Car In Front Of Holyoke Police Station: Cops

Brenda Johnson, 30, who was already wanted on two open warrants, has several more following the early morning calamity, Holyoke police said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the car Johnson was in jumped the curb on Appleton Street and struck a light pole and two flag poles in front of the department, police said. Luckily, no one was coming in or leaving the police station at that time.

Johnson is charged with:

OUI drugs — third offense

Using a motor vehicle without authority

Refuse to identify Self

Operating with a suspended license

Reckless operation of vehicle

Marked lanes violation

