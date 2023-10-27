Partly Cloudy 73°

(Watch) Stoned Fugitive Crashes Car In Front Of Holyoke Police Station: Cops

A wanted woman with a long history of driving while high drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Holyoke Police Department in Hampden County on Friday morning, Oct. 27, and crashed into multiple poles, authorities said. 

<p>Police say Brenda Johnson was high when she crashed a van in front of the Holyoke Police Department Friday morning, Oct. 27.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department
Josh Lanier
Brenda Johnson, 30, who was already wanted on two open warrants, has several more following the early morning calamity, Holyoke police said. 

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the car Johnson was in jumped the curb on Appleton Street and struck a light pole and two flag poles in front of the department, police said. Luckily, no one was coming in or leaving the police station at that time. 

Johnson is charged with: 

  • OUI drugs — third offense
  • Using a motor vehicle without authority
  • Refuse to identify Self
  • Operating with a suspended license
  • Reckless operation of vehicle
  • Marked lanes violation

