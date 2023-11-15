(Watch) Body Cam Videos Show Teen Running Over Springfield Officer, Crashing Stolen Car: Cops

Daniel Walker, 19, who was out on bail on three open cases when the chase happened, faces 15 felonies from the violent, failed getaway, Springfield police said.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 26, when officers spotted a Hyundai reported stolen earlier that day and pulled it over on Broad Street, Springfield police said.

But shortly after the stop, Walker, who was behind the wheel, threw the car into reverse and slammed into the occupied patrol car behind him, officials said. He shifted into drive and floored it again, this time running over an officer's foot before they could get out of the way, Springfield police said.

Walker narrowly missed pedestrians, bicyclists, children, and vehicles as he tried to get away from chasing police. But his escape ended when he crashed into a patrol car at the Morris and Central Streets intersection, authorities said.

Walker had two 14-year-old children in the car when he crashed, Springfield police said. The sedan caught fire, and police quickly jumped in to rescue the kids trapped inside the vehicle.

Springfield Officers Vicente Gonzalez and Damarr Duncanson, who can be seen pulling the kids from the smoking wreckage, received a Life-Saving Award in October, police said.

Paramedics took Walker, the two children, and officers to Baystate Medical Center for minor injuries.

The incident sparked an outcry from Springfield leaders who blamed judges for allowing Walker bail despite him being arrested multiple times while awaiting trial.

"If the courts do not keep this individual locked up now, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured or killed," Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said. "The suspect has little to no regard for anyone’s safety, including the safety of his juvenile passengers."

