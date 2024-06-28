A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

Wanted Westfield Man Threatens To Kill Springfield Police Officers During Bust

A 25-year-old man wanted on gun and heroin trafficking charges made this worse for himself when police went to arrest him early Friday morning, June 28, after he threatened to kill the officers, authorities said. 

Kenen Monsanto-Maldona

Kenen Monsanto-Maldona

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Kenen Monsanto-Maldona, of Westfield, was arrested on several felonies just before 1:30 a.m. at a hookah bar in Springfield, police said. 

Springfield officers spotted Monsanto-Maldona at Le Souk Hookah Lounge at 1 Worthington St. He was wanted on three outstanding warrants, authorities said. 

When officers went to put in handcuffs, Monsanto-Maldona kicked and tried to break free. He damaged several hookahs, a window, and an emergency exit door during the struggle, Springfield police said. 

Monsanto-Maldona said he would kill the officers as the handcuffs clicked closed, police said. 

Monsanto-Maldona was charged with: 

  • Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1200

  • Disorderly conduct
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Resisting arrest
  • Assault and battery on a police officer (three counts)
  • Heroin/fentanyl tafficking
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law (14 counts)
  • Heroin/fentanyl trafficking
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
  • Resisting arrest 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE