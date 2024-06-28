Wanted Westfield Man Threatens To Kill Springfield Police Officers During Bust

Kenen Monsanto-Maldona, of Westfield, was arrested on several felonies just before 1:30 a.m. at a hookah bar in Springfield, police said.

Springfield officers spotted Monsanto-Maldona at Le Souk Hookah Lounge at 1 Worthington St. He was wanted on three outstanding warrants, authorities said.

When officers went to put in handcuffs, Monsanto-Maldona kicked and tried to break free. He damaged several hookahs, a window, and an emergency exit door during the struggle, Springfield police said.

Monsanto-Maldona said he would kill the officers as the handcuffs clicked closed, police said.

Monsanto-Maldona was charged with:

Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1200

Disorderly conduct

Threat to commit a crime

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer (three counts)

Heroin/fentanyl tafficking

Conspiracy to violate drug law (14 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon

