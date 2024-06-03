David Rivera, 31, of Springfield, was identified as the man who was killed in the shooting early Saturday morning in Holyoke, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to the 400 block of High Street around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting during an argument. They found one victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators found Rivera in a car on the shoulder of High Street near the shooting. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound, but doctors at Baystate Medical Center were unable to save his life, the prosecutor's office said.

Holyoke police are investigating the slaying. Police did not release any other information.

