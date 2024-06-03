Partly Cloudy 86°

David Rivera Died Following A Shooting On Saturday, June 1

A double shooting in Hampden County over the weekend sent one man to the hospital and another man to the morgue after an argument turned violent, authorities announced on Monday, June 3. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

David Rivera, 31, of Springfield, was identified as the man who was killed in the shooting early Saturday morning in Holyoke, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. 

Police were called to the 400 block of High Street around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting during an argument. They found one victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries. 

Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. 

Investigators found Rivera in a car on the shoulder of High Street near the shooting. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound, but doctors at Baystate Medical Center were unable to save his life, the prosecutor's office said. 

Holyoke police are investigating the slaying. Police did not release any other information. 

