Miguel Dones, 21, of Springfield, is charged with murder and a slew of drug offenses after police found narcotics and an AR-15-style rifle in his car during a traffic stop, the Hampden District Attorney said.

He was being held on a $25,000 cash bail, but that could change after he is indicted on the murder charge on Monday, May 20, authorities said.

Dones is the third person police have connected to the March 12 shooting death of the 35-year-old Winspeare, of Chicopee.

Police learned of the shooting when a car pulled up to Baystate Medical Center around 10 p.m. with multiple shooting victims inside. Despite Winspeare's death, the others in the vehicle refused to cooperate with the investigators, the prosecutor said.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene on I-391 South between Exits 3 and 4 the next morning. However, it's unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police arrested Noah Torres, 19, of Springfield, on March 22. He is charged with murder, possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device without a license, and possession of ammunition, the prosecutor said.

He is being held without bail, officials said.

Kiana Gonzalez, 22, of Holyoke, is charged with accessory after the fact, tampering or destruction of evidence, possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license, the prosecutor said.

She is being held on a $25,000 bail, records show.

Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are investigating the shooting.

