Teen Who Drowned In Pool ID'd As Agawam High Student

Ömercan Karaarslan, a 17-year-old Agawam High School student, died Monday, May 30, after he drowned in a privately owned pool in the Feeding Hills area of the town, authorities said.
Josh Lanier
Ömercan Karaarslan was described by school officials as a wonderful young man, loved by his classmates and adored by his teachers. He is going to be sadly missed by our school," they told Western Mass News

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding Karaarslan's death. Police are investigating the cause of the drowning and have said he was swimming in a home pool in the Feeding Hills area of town. 

Firefighters responded to a call to the home Monday and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unable to save the boy's life. 

