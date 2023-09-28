Teen Killed In Springfield Shooting ID'd; 2 Charged With His Murder: DA

Javian Lopez, 17, of Springfield, was found shot just before midnight in the 100 block of Lionet Benoit Road, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

Xavier Rivera, 20, of Ware, and Luis Reyes-Santiago, 18, of Springfield, are accused of the killing and are being held without bail, the prosecutor said. They are charged with:

Murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a building

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

It's unclear what sparked the shooting.

