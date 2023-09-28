A Few Clouds 44°

SHARE

Teen Killed In Springfield Shooting ID'd; 2 Charged With His Murder: DA

Police have identified the 17-year-old who was gunned down in a Springfield apartment on Sunday, Sept. 24, authorities said. 

Luis Reyes-Santiago (left) and Xavier Rivera
Luis Reyes-Santiago (left) and Xavier Rivera Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney's OfficeSpr
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Javian Lopez, 17, of Springfield, was found shot just before midnight in the 100 block of Lionet Benoit Road, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds. 

Xavier Rivera, 20, of Ware, and Luis Reyes-Santiago, 18, of Springfield, are accused of the killing and are being held without bail, the prosecutor said. They are charged with: 

  • Murder
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a building
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

It's unclear what sparked the shooting. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE