Sylvia was born to Samuel Levine and Dinah Lifschitz on November 6, 1930, in Harlem, New York, and was their treasured only child. Yiddish was her first language, and she learned English as she transitioned into Kindergarten.

On August 2, 1953, Sylvia married her husband, Theodore “Ted” Levine. Sylvia frequently said that on their first date, they laughed and laughed. That’s how she knew he was the one. The name she often used was Sylvia Levine Levine.

Ted and Sylvia settled in Springfield and later in Longmeadow. Sylvia worked as a third-grade teacher for the Springfield school system at the Washington Street and Alice B Beale schools from 1965 to 1990.

Sylvia adored her two children, Lauren and George, and was incredibly proud of their accomplishments. Laurie became a lawyer, and George an actuary. She cherished her granddaughters, Cecilia and Sandra, and thoroughly enjoyed their visits while she lived in Boca Raton, Florida, during retirement. Ceci and Sandy share fond memories of enjoying their Bubbee’s matzo ball soup at her dining room table, trips to the flea market and mall, and will remember feeling so welcome in her home.

Sylvia loved life. She spontaneously broke out in song and was rarely seen without a smile. Sylvia was an incredibly social person who had many friends and enjoyed going to the beach, cooking for her family, playing mah jong, reading, and solving puzzles.

She will be remembered for her wit, cheerful demeanor, and love for her family.

Sylvia is predeceased by the love of her life — her husband Theodore Levine — and son-in-law Paul Diefenbach.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Diefenbach, son George (Deborah) Levine, and granddaughters Ceci and Sandy.

Special thanks to the Nevada Memory Center and her aides, Carolina and Dolly, for the incredibly loving support for her at the end of her life.

The funeral will be at Sinai Temple in Springfield in Springfield, with interment to follow at Sinai Memorial Park.

An exact date has not yet been set.

