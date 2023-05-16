Stolen Gun, Drugs: Routine Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Arrests In Springfield

The officers were near the Maple and Temple streets intersection on Friday, May 12, when they noticed the car and went to investigate. The driver didn't have a license, which meant the car would need to be towed, police said.

After the passenger stepped out, police began a cursory search of the vehicle. Inside a black plastic bag on the passenger side of the car, officers found a loaded, large-capacity pistol and 21 grams of crack cocaine, authorities said. They also found ammo and a digital scale in a separate bag.

The gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia, police said.

The passenger, Deshaun Stenson, 26, of Springfield, is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity gun on a public way

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Cocaine trafficking 18-36 grams

Receiving stolen property worth less than $1200

Firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime

The driver, Michael Rooney, of Springfield, is charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Unregistered motor vehicle

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.