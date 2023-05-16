Mostly Cloudy 77°

Stolen Gun, Drugs: Routine Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Arrests In Springfield

Police in Springfield who were just following up on an unregistered vehicle got a lot more than they expected, bringing home two arrests, a loaded pistol, and trafficking weight of cocaine, authorities said. 

Deshaun Stenson, top left, and Michael Rooney were arrested after a routine traffic stop last week unveiled a stolen pistol and several grams of cocaine, Springfield police said.
Josh Lanier
The officers were near the Maple and Temple streets intersection on Friday, May 12, when they noticed the car and went to investigate. The driver didn't have a license, which meant the car would need to be towed, police said. 

After the passenger stepped out, police began a cursory search of the vehicle. Inside a black plastic bag on the passenger side of the car, officers found a loaded, large-capacity pistol and 21 grams of crack cocaine, authorities said. They also found ammo and a digital scale in a separate bag. 

The gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia, police said. 

The passenger, Deshaun Stenson, 26, of Springfield, is charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity gun on a public way
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Cocaine trafficking 18-36 grams
  • Receiving stolen property worth less than $1200
  • Firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime

The driver, Michael Rooney, of Springfield, is charged with: 

  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • Unregistered motor vehicle

