Springfield School Security Guard An Alleged Gun Trafficker; DA Blasts Judge's Bail Ruling

Pablo Correa, 44, was arrested on July 2 and charged with six counts of carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, five counts of possession of a large capacity firearm or feeding device, and two counts of defacing a serial number on a firearm, the district attorney's office said.

Correa serves as a security guard at the Springfield High School of Science and Technology, where he's worked since 2021. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, reports said.

His job at the school and employment history were mitigating factors why the judge set Correa's bond at just $10,000, the prosecutor said.

Correa paid his bail and was released from custody to await his trial.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni called the decision "disheartening" and "unconscionable."

It is as disheartening as it is frustrating to have criminal defendants who face serious firearms charges repeatedly sent back to the community. But, in this case, to understand that the judge’s rationale to release this person was to return him to his employment in a high school as a security officer, is unconscionable and astounding. We will not make progress on the epidemic of gun violence when we fail to hold accountable those who are supplying guns to those who intend to commit acts of violence in our streets. Minimizing the harm associated with the alleged possession and distribution of this kind of weaponry is detrimental to public safety and puts members of law enforcement in harm’s way. I thank the members of my office’s S.A.F.E. Unit for bringing this investigation forward to a successful conclusion and for putting a dangerous individual in custody, if only briefly. In addition I want to thank the Springfield Public Schools for taking swift action when they learned of the defendant’s bail status. We will continue to fight for what’s right and ensure that everyone, in every neighborhood, is safe.

The prosecutor said police identified Correa as a potential gun trafficker months ago and have been investigating him since.

