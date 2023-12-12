Evan Parks, Giovanni Ramirez-Savard, and Kadell Hollins, all of Springfield, were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7, and face multiple felonies, Springfield police announced Tuesday.

Detectives received a tip that Ramirez-Savard was illegally carrying a handgun and pulled over the car he was riding in on Burlington Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

After officers pulled him from the car, Parks, the driver, put the vehicle in drive and hit the gas. He barely missed the officers standing nearby but hit the patrol car parked in front of him, police said. He then threw it in reverse and hit the cruiser behind him, police said.

For extra emphasis, he hit the front patrol car for a second time, authorities added.

Police were able to pull Parks from the car and put him in handcuffs before he could cause any more damage, officers said. They also pulled passenger Hollins from the vehicle and found a handgun under his seat, Springfield officials said.

Police found a large-capacity handgun in Hollin's pants, as well. Officers located a third firearm beneath Ramirez-Savard's seat in the car, police said.

Their charges include:

Evan Parks, age 22

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Assault with a dangerous weapon (six counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Giovanni Ramirez-Savard, age 19

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Kadell Hollins, age 19

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

