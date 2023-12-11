Mostly Cloudy 42°

SHARE

Springfield Police Bust 10 For Soliciting Sex From Cop

Ten men who thought they were showing up at a Springfield hotel last week for sex with an escort left in handcuffs, authorities announced. 

<p>(Clockwise from top right) Dennis Connor, Enriquez De La Rosa, Mark Hager, Manaury Esquide-Solis, Khalil Scott, Ilya Latoshkin, and Cody Gagen </p>

(Clockwise from top right) Dennis Connor, Enriquez De La Rosa, Mark Hager, Manaury Esquide-Solis, Khalil Scott, Ilya Latoshkin, and Cody Gagen

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The 10 men were part of an anti-'John' campaign from Springfield police. Officers posed as online escorts and offered to meet the men at a specific hotel room on Dec. 6. From noon until 10 p.m., the men showed up one by one and were arrested in turn, police said. 

Each of the men was charged with paying for sexual conduct, police said. 

They are: 

  • Manaury Esquide-Solis, age 32, of New Britain, Connecticut
  • Khalil Scott, age 50, of Springfield
  • Enriquez De La Rosa, age 30, of East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Dennis Connor, age 53, of Belchertown
  • Cody Gagen, age 30, of Springfield
  • Ilya Latoshkin, age 24, of Chicopee
  • Eddie Nobles, age 53, of Chicopee
  • Nicholas Holtz, age 35, of Holyoke
  • Jose Dejesus, age 38, of Westfield
  • Mark Hager, age 59, of Chicopee

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE