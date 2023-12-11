The 10 men were part of an anti-'John' campaign from Springfield police. Officers posed as online escorts and offered to meet the men at a specific hotel room on Dec. 6. From noon until 10 p.m., the men showed up one by one and were arrested in turn, police said.

Each of the men was charged with paying for sexual conduct, police said.

They are:

Manaury Esquide-Solis, age 32, of New Britain, Connecticut

Khalil Scott, age 50, of Springfield

Enriquez De La Rosa, age 30, of East Hartford, Connecticut

Dennis Connor, age 53, of Belchertown

Cody Gagen, age 30, of Springfield

Ilya Latoshkin, age 24, of Chicopee

Eddie Nobles, age 53, of Chicopee

Nicholas Holtz, age 35, of Holyoke

Jose Dejesus, age 38, of Westfield

Mark Hager, age 59, of Chicopee

