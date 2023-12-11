- Related: High-End Boston Prostitution Network Serviced Politicians, Corporate Execs, Military Brass: Feds
The 10 men were part of an anti-'John' campaign from Springfield police. Officers posed as online escorts and offered to meet the men at a specific hotel room on Dec. 6. From noon until 10 p.m., the men showed up one by one and were arrested in turn, police said.
Each of the men was charged with paying for sexual conduct, police said.
They are:
- Manaury Esquide-Solis, age 32, of New Britain, Connecticut
- Khalil Scott, age 50, of Springfield
- Enriquez De La Rosa, age 30, of East Hartford, Connecticut
- Dennis Connor, age 53, of Belchertown
- Cody Gagen, age 30, of Springfield
- Ilya Latoshkin, age 24, of Chicopee
- Eddie Nobles, age 53, of Chicopee
- Nicholas Holtz, age 35, of Holyoke
- Jose Dejesus, age 38, of Westfield
- Mark Hager, age 59, of Chicopee
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.