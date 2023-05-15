Springfield Man Killed In Vermont, 2nd Man Who Escaped Remains In Hospital: Police

Juan Sierra was found dead outside of a home in Brookfield, Vermont, with a bullet wound to his chest on Friday, May 12, Vermont State Police said. Miguel Fuentes, 29, who was also shot, was in critical but stable condition at a New Hampshire hospital, police said Monday.

Troopers are still piecing together what happened at the home on Vermont Route 14. Though, they believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation began around 5:45 p.m. on Friday when a driver called 911 to report a car driving erratically along Route 14 near the intersection of Route 65. When the vehicle abruptly stopped, the caller noticed the driver — Fuentes — had been shot. The caller helped get him to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Fuentes told the Good Samaritan that his friend had been shot outside a home in Brookfield a few miles away. When police arrived at the address, they found Sierra dead in the yard, authorities said.

Investigators haven't said what sparked the shooting, and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Vermont State Police ask anyone with information to contact troopers in the Royalston barracks at 802-234-9933.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.