MA Democratic Party Accused Of Trickery In Holyoke Mayor Scandal

The Massachusetts Democratic Party has been pulled into a scandal over whether Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is the victim of a political smear.

New allegations have surfaced that the Massachusetts Democratic Party was in cahoots with the University of Massachusetts Amherst College Democrats in a scheme to accuse Morse of being inappropriate with students.

Records and call logs reviewed by The Intercept allegedly show that the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s executive director Veronic Martinez and chair Gus Bickford connected the UMass students with attorneys, one of whom helped the student club draft their original letter levying charges against Morse.

If true, it appears that the Massachusetts Democratic Party is in violation of its own statutes that require members not influence, through shady practices. elections.

Morse (D-Holyoke) is running against longtime incumbent Richard Neal (D-Springfield) to represent the Democrats in a race for Congress.

In an early-August letter to the UMass student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, UMass College Dems, a student club, accused Morse of having "inappropriate" relationships with students while a UMass professor.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the Dems posted a statement apologizing to Morse. They say that while the concerns expressed in the letter were genuine, they were manipulated to smear the mayor.

The Intercept, which revealed the shenanigans underneath the fake sex scandal, says its journalists have interviewed five people within the state party and the College Dems who all say that there was a coordinated effort to discredit Morse among Massachusetts Democrats.

The state Democrats have vowed to investigate the allegations, but It turns out, the very people who are investigating the College Dems’ accusations could be the ones that set Morse up.

Morse has denied using his influence to procure dates. No specific allegations against Morse have come forward and there is no evidence that complaints were filed against Morse while he was a UMass professor. He stopped being a professor in 2019. Morse said any relationships he has ever been in has been consensual.

Fall out from the College Dems’ accusations have included some campaign sponsors backing away from Morse. Some Holyoke City Councilors have called for Morse to resign as mayor. Some people have called for him to drop out of the Congressional race.

Meanwhile, others have rallied around the mayor. Reaction to the sex scandal has been overblown, said one of Morse’s supports the LGBTQ Victory Fund, and maybe, in part, fueled by homophobia. Morse is gay.

Since the allegations surfaced, Morse’s campaign has done well with campaign donations.

