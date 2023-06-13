Shooting Victims ID'd: Man Killed In Springfield Allegedly Survived Gunshot In 2013

Jaton Pearson, 29, of Springfield, was identified as the victim of a shooting on Orange Street at 2:30 a.m., the Hampden County District Attorney said. Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers found Pearson bleeding from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of White Street, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Investigators have asked the public for information.

Pearson was allegedly one of four victims of gun violence during a bloody weekend in Springfield in September 2013, an archived MassLive report says.

A bullet grazed Pearson following an altercation in a Washington Street parking lot, the report said. One person was killed in the shooting, and two were injured after a man opened fire on them. Pearson ran away and was able to take himself to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, the report continued.

Police have not commented on the previous incident or if they are connected in any way.

