This School District Is Tops In Massachusetts In Brand-New National Rankings

It’s no secret that Massachusetts is home to some of the nation’s finest public school districts.

But which top the list?

A school district in Middlesex County overwhelmingly earned top marks in the commonwealth, according to a newly released ranking.

Each year, Niche issues its rankings of the top districts across the US, factoring in reviews from parents, students, and data from the US Department of Education.

According to Niche, ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and other data.

This year, the Hopkinton Public School District was named the number one best school district in Massachusetts, earning an overall "A+" grade from Niche.

"It has 3,862 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1," Niche highlighted. "According to state test scores, 80 percent of students are at least proficient in math and 81 percent in reading."

Hopkinton earned A's across the board outside of the diversity category, where the district was graded with a "C+."

The district ranked first in the "best teachers in Massachusetts," "best places to teach in Massachusetts," and "best school districts in Massachusetts."

"All schools are great, they offer help in all aspects especially with special needs kids and they really care about the student," one parent said. "Teachers and administration are really great and so friendly. The curriculum is very good."

The complete list of the US’ top schools can be found here.

