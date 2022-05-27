Possible Middle School Threat Under Investigation In West Springfield

Extra police officers were stationed at a Western Massachusetts middle school on Friday, May 27, after a threat was made via social media.

The threat was uncovered in Hampden County late Thursday, May 26, and targeted West Springfield Middle School.

According to police, on Thursday, the West Springfield Police Department received information from a neighboring police department concerning a threat made on social media.

The threat made towards the West Springfield Middle School was captured on Snapchat, via screenshot, the police department said.

After receiving the information, the police department immediately contacted the school district and an investigation was launched with the assistance of the FBI and state police, the department said.

The investigation determined that a fictitious account was created on Thursday for the sole purpose of creating fear in light of the recent events in Texas, and there was no credible threat, the department added.

Despite this, extra officers were stationed at the school along with the school resource officer. Police district cars made frequent trips through school grounds to make their presence known and there will be a continued police presence for the remainder of the school day, they added.

"We would like to recognize and compliment the students who brought this information to the attention of their parents and law enforcement," the department said. "This investigation is ongoing and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

