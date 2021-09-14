Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Schools

Massachusetts Colleges Rank 1, 2 Nationally For Liberal Arts

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Morgan Hall at Williams College
Morgan Hall at Williams College Photo Credit: Tim4403224246 / Wikipedia Commons

Two Massachusetts colleges were listed as the top two liberal arts colleges in the country, according to a new ranking. 

Williams College in Williamstown in Berkshire County ranked No. 1 and Amherst College in Hampshire County was ranked second for Best National Liberal Arts Colleges in the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best College Rankings. 

U.S. News said it created the rankings to help prospective students compare schools. The rankings are calculated based on a number of factors, including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, and more.

As of fall 2020, Williams College has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,962.

Amherst College hadsan enrollment of 1,745 undergraduates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.