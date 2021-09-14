Massachusetts Colleges Rank 1, 2 Nationally For Liberal Arts

Two Massachusetts colleges were listed as the top two liberal arts colleges in the country, according to a new ranking.

Williams College in Williamstown in Berkshire County ranked No. 1 and Amherst College in Hampshire County was ranked second for Best National Liberal Arts Colleges in the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best College Rankings.

U.S. News said it created the rankings to help prospective students compare schools. The rankings are calculated based on a number of factors, including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, and more.

As of fall 2020, Williams College has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,962.

Amherst College hadsan enrollment of 1,745 undergraduates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.