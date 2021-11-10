COVID-19: University In Region Sees Spike In New Cases

An area college has seen a small spike in new COVID-19 cases as it continues to push students and staff to get vaccinated against the virus.

Quinnipiac University, located in Hamden, in New Haven County, Connecticut, is reporting 30 new cases in the past seven days, bringing the total to 32 active cases health officials are monitoring.

There have been a total of 81 cases since the semester started in August.

Officials noted that Quinnipiac required all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the fall 2021 semester, with medical and religious exemptions granted upon review.

“We must stay vigilant in observing our health protocols so we can avoid having to pause certain student activities and/or attendance at athletic events," the university said in a statement.

“Students are reminded to get tested if they are symptomatic; students must report a positive test result to Student Health Services from externally performed tests.”

School officials called the increase “noticeable” increase in recent weeks, with a 23 percent increase in COVID-19 patient volume as compared to the same time last year.

In response, the university added temporary staffing to its Student Health Services, including medical assistants, registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants.

“It has been a great fall semester together, and we are only two weeks from Thanksgiving break,” officials said. “We must stay vigilant in observing our health protocols so we can avoid having to pause certain student activities and/or attendance at athletic events. Let’s finish the semester (Bobcat Strong).”

