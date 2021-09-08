COVID-19: Massachusetts District Quarantines Two Classrooms Right After School Starts

The new year got off to a false start for some schools in Massachusetts that are contending with new COVID-19 cases.

The Melrose School District in Middlesex County is reporting seven confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district among adults and students, forcing some students and staff who were considered close contacts to quarantine.

In Melrose, the new outbreak impacted at least two classrooms, though Gov. Charlie Baker said that returning to remote learning is not an option following a lost year for many students.

“Schools have a certain number of days baked into their calendar that they are allowed to miss and I think our view at this point is in-person learning is where we should be and where we should stay, and anybody who isn’t vaccinated who’s eligible should get vaccinated and take advantage of these clinics we’ve put up,” he said in response to the outbreak.

The first day of classes in Melrose was Wednesday, Sept. 1. The last exposure was Thursday, Sept. 2.

Melrose Schools Superintendent Julie Kukenberger said that the students who were in contact with the infected parties should stay home until their quarantine is concluded.

“Out of an abundance of caution and because our test and stay program is not yet ready for full implementation, we asked the potentially exposed students to learn from home for the next three days,” she said in a statement.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff remain our number one priority."

Students who were in close contact with the COVID-19 positive cases and remain asymptomatic will be permitted to return to class on Friday, Sept. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.