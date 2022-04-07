Arrested Chicopee Schools Superintendent Placed On Administrative Leave

A school superintendent in New England who was arrested by the FBI for allegedly making threats against a police chief candidate has placed on administrative leave.

Western Massachusetts resident Lynn Clark age 51, of Belchertown in Hampden County, was arrested early Wednesday, April 6, said FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera. Clark is the superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.

Assistance Superintendent Alvin Morton is now the district's acting superintendent, officials said.

Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements in connection with sending threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee chief of police, said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins District of Massachusetts.

She was charged with one count of making false statements.

After making an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield Wednesday, she was released on standard conditions and ordered to not contact individuals involved in the case and not drink alcohol in excess, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Also late Wednesday, Clark was placed on paid administrative leave by the Chicopee School Committee, effective immediately.

