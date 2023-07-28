Routine Springfield Traffic Stop Lands CT Man In Jail: Police

William Hill, of Bridgeport, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on July 19 after being stopped by officers on Dickson Street for driving an unregistered vehicle, Springfield police said. He was also driving with a suspended license, officers added.

Police searched the car and found a loaded large-capacity pistol inside. Hill was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device

Uninsured motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

The three men inside the car were released.

