Routine Springfield Traffic Stop Lands CT Man In Jail: Police

A 27-year-old Connecticut man found himself in handcuffs following a routine traffic stop in Springfield. 

William Hill
William Hill Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
William Hill, of Bridgeport, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on July 19 after being stopped by officers on Dickson Street for driving an unregistered vehicle, Springfield police said. He was also driving with a suspended license, officers added. 

Police searched the car and found a loaded large-capacity pistol inside. Hill was charged with: 

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

The three men inside the car were released. 

