Routine Springfield Traffic Stop Lands CT Man In Jail: Police

William Hill, of Bridgeport, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on July 19 after being stopped by officers on Dickson Street for driving an unregistered vehicle, Springfield police said. He was also driving with a suspended license, officers added.
Police searched the car and found a loaded large-capacity pistol inside. Hill was charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
The three men inside the car were released.
