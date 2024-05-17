Railyn Paredes Paulino, 20, of Springfield, was found shot and bleeding in the 0-100 block of Phoenix Street in Springfield just before 1:30 p.m. on April 12, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds, Springfield police said.

On Thursday, May 16, police from multiple agencies arrested 14-year-old Legacy Lopez of springfield. He is being held without bail, police said.

Paulino's family held a funeral for him on April 23, according to his obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.