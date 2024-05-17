Overcast 45°

SHARE

Railyn Paredes Paulino ID'd As Phoenix St. Shooting Victim

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed more than a month ago in Springfield, and announced they have arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with the killing. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Railyn Paredes Paulino, 20, of Springfield, was found shot and bleeding in the 0-100 block of Phoenix Street in Springfield just before 1:30 p.m. on April 12, authorities said. 

Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds, Springfield police said. 

On Thursday, May 16, police from multiple agencies arrested 14-year-old Legacy Lopez of springfield. He is being held without bail, police said. 

Paulino's family held a funeral for him on April 23, according to his obituary

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE