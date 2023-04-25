Possible Heart Attack Leads To Man's Death During Westfield River Race: Police

Russell-Montgomery Police responded to a water emergency on the Westfield River around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the department reported on Facebook.

Officers learned that the man had possibly gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive. This happened during the Westfield River Wild Water Canoe Race, police said.

The man was eventually taken to Baystate Nobel Hospital for further treatment, but did not survive. His identity was not initially released.

"The Russell-Montgomery Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of the individual involved in this tragic event," the department added.

