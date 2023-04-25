Mostly Cloudy 55°

SHARE

Possible Heart Attack Leads To Man's Death During Westfield River Race: Police

A man has died after he apparently suffered from a heart attack while canoeing in Western Massachusetts this week, according to authorities.

Russell-Montgomery Police
Russell-Montgomery Police Photo Credit: Russell-Montgomery Police Department on Facebook
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

Russell-Montgomery Police responded to a water emergency on the Westfield River around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the department reported on Facebook.

Officers learned that the man had possibly gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive. This happened during the Westfield River Wild Water Canoe Race, police said. 

The man was eventually taken to Baystate Nobel Hospital for further treatment, but did not survive. His identity was not initially released. 

"The Russell-Montgomery Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of the individual involved in this tragic event," the department added. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE