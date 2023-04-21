Pop-Up Will Bring 'Simpsons' Bar To West Springfield

From June 2 through June 11, the fan-ran parody event will convert Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. at 110 Bosworth St. into the famed watering hole for Springfield's D-List.

Guests are encouraged to show up in costume as their favorite "Simpsons" character in what organizers say will be a perfect spot for photos or to grab a Duff after a shift at the power plant.

The pop-up event is not affiliated with the show and is just a labor of love for the creators who go to great effort to recreate Moe's Tavern. That includes the Love Tester machine and pool table, the crank calls for Amanda Hugandkiss and Hugh Jass, and "perhaps the sweet smell of tinkle," one of the organizers said in an email about the event.

Food and drinks will be on sale, as well as beer for those over 21.

Hours for the pop-up are:

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fridays: 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturdays: 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Sundays: 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here, and you can find out more about the upcoming event here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.