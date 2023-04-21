A Few Clouds 69°

Pop-Up Will Bring 'Simpsons' Bar To West Springfield

"The Simpsons" are headed west. A pop-up event set for next month promises to recreate the iconic Moe's Tavern from the beloved show in West Springfield down to the most minute detail. 

Organizers say they go to great lengths to bring the fame bar to life. That includes the pool table, Love Tester machine, and crank phone calls. This makes for a great photo op with friends or a unique place to grab a little grub or a Duff. Photo Credit: Moe's Tavern Pop Up
A pop-up event will convert Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. in West Springfield into Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" next month. Photo Credit: Moe's Tavern Pop-Up
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

From June 2 through June 11, the fan-ran parody event will convert Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. at 110 Bosworth St. into the famed watering hole for Springfield's D-List. 

Guests are encouraged to show up in costume as their favorite "Simpsons" character in what organizers say will be a perfect spot for photos or to grab a Duff after a shift at the power plant. 

The pop-up event is not affiliated with the show and is just a labor of love for the creators who go to great effort to recreate Moe's Tavern. That includes the Love Tester machine and pool table, the crank calls for Amanda Hugandkiss and Hugh Jass, and "perhaps the sweet smell of tinkle," one of the organizers said in an email about the event. 

Food and drinks will be on sale, as well as beer for those over 21. 

Hours for the pop-up are:

  • Wednesdays: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Fridays: 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Sundays: 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here, and you can find out more about the upcoming event here

