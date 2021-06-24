Biden Taps One Of Massachusetts' Top Democratic Leaders To Prestigious Post

A top Democratic leader in Massachusetts is being vetted by President Joe Biden’s administration and is expected to become the next ambassador to Ireland, the White House announced this week.

Massachusetts House Majority Leader Claire Cronin has been tapped by the president to go take over a top position in his administration overseas after she helped him win the Massachusetts primary during the election.

Cronin, who is the second-ranking Democrat in the House, has long been rumored to be in line for the position, but the White House made Biden’s intentions official in a statement on Wednesday, June 23.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden for ambassador to Ireland, especially given the President’s and my own Irish roots,” Cronin said in a statement. “If confirmed, I look forward to serving as an ambassador and working with our partners in Ireland on both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the Friends of Ireland in Congress, praised the nomination, throwing his support behind Cronin.

“She made history by being the first woman to serve as Majority Leader in the Massachusetts Legislature, and once confirmed by the Senate, will play a significant role in helping to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Ireland,” he said in a statement.

“This is an important posting and that is why I look forward to working closely with the Ambassador-Designate on a range of issues to reinforce and expand our unique transatlantic partnership.”

