Police Searching For Hit-Run Driver In Chicopee

Authorities say a grey Infiniti crashed into a car near Montgomery and Grattan streets on Thursday, June 15, before speeding away. Luckily, no one was injured.

Investigators say the Infiniti has damage to the driver-side rear fender from the crash.

Officers released multiple photos of the car taken by surveillance video near the crash site.

Chicopee police ask anyone who recognizes the car or knows the driver to contact Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.

