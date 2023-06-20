Mostly Cloudy 73°

Police Searching For Hit-Run Driver In Chicopee

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run last week. 

Chicopee police say the driver of this Infiniti crashed into a car near Montgomery and Grattan streets before driving off last week. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department
Josh Lanier
Authorities say a grey Infiniti crashed into a car near Montgomery and Grattan streets on Thursday, June 15, before speeding away. Luckily, no one was injured. 

Investigators say the Infiniti has damage to the driver-side rear fender from the crash. 

Officers released multiple photos of the car taken by surveillance video near the crash site. 

Chicopee police ask anyone who recognizes the car or knows the driver to contact Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771. 

